Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Soon To Be On The Big Screen!

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan‘s son, one of the most famous celebrity kids in Bollywood is all set for his debut film. Having graduated from school, he is currently pursuing his under graduation in New York.

Karan Johar recently talked about launching Aryan khan in Bollywood, he said “Aryan is my godchild. Currently, he is in Los Angeles and he has four years of university ahead of him. When he comes back he is going to decide if he wants to be in the movies. And if he does, of course, I will be a big part of it as a director or just as a guiding support. For me, Aryan being launched is like my son being launched. I will be this hyper relative breathing down his neck.”

He also said “I have held Aryan in my arms when he was six months old, and walked around the streets of London. Now he is a grownup, good looking boy with six packs and all set to face the world. I feel so proud. Of course, I track him all the time. When I see any images of him online, he gets messages from me in the middle of the night. I ask him, ‘What are you doing, who is this person with you in the frame?’ I feel like a possessive parent who wants to know exactly what he is up to.”

