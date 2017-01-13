Shahid Kapoor FINALLY Talks About His Relationship With Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood Actor, Shahid Kapoor has finally opened up on sharing cold vibes with his “Rangoon” co-star Kangana Ranaut. There were rumors doing rounds saying that the actor has refused to promote his upcoming film Rangoon with Kangana Ranaut.

Shahid at the red carpet of the ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage‘ made it very clear that he would happily promote the movie with her, contrary to the speculations. He told the reporters, “There are no issues between me and Kangana. I also read a report that we might not promote the film together. (But) there is no problem. I will promote the film whenever, wherever happily with Kangana and Saif (Ali Khan), who is also a very big part of the film.”

“Rangoon” is Shahid’s third project with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. He added, “Rangoon is out on February 24. It is my third film with Vishal Bhardwaj. A large part of who I am as an actor is defined by him. So, all his movies are always special. Rangoon is very different from Haider and Kaminey. It’s an original film. So, I am looking forward to it. Also, this is my first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala (producer), Saif and Kangana.”

Rangoon is set to release on 24th February this year and the film is a romantic drama and is set against the backdrop of World War II, features Shahid as a soldier, Kangana in the role of an action diva, and Saif as her mentor.