Joota Maroon Utaar Ke, Says Shahid Kapoor To Harshvardhan Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is reaching new heights in his career with each passing day.

The newly become dad Shahid Kapoor has some interesting projects lined up. Besides, Sasha is also hogging all the limelight over his back to back public appearances with wife Mira. Recently, he was spotted at Aamir Khan‘s success bash for ‘Dangal,’ with wife Mira. The adorable couple graced the red carpet of the success party and were also seen interacting with the media.

While Shahid was busy interacting with the media, Harshvardhan Kapoor, who recently made his debut in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra‘s ‘Mirzya‘, was seen making his way out. As he saw Shahid, he went ahead to hug him. Shahid then mischievously remarked, “All these young boys are leaving before this very responsible married couple is entering. Ulta ho raha hai.”

To which Harsh hilariously replied, “Making room for the seniors.” That’s not all, amused Shahid wittily replied, “Joota Maroon Utaar Ke…senior hoon main.”

This was surely the best moment for everyone out there and moreover, great to see two young and talented stars indulged in such warm bonding.

On the work front, Harshvardhan will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane‘s ‘Bhavesh Joshi‘ while Shahid has geared for the release of Vishal Bhardwaj‘s ‘Rangoon‘ and has also started working for his next, Padmavati.

