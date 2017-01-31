Why Shahid Kapoor Is Insanely Good At Performing Challenging Roles

Shahid Kapoor who took the audience and critics by storm With his performance in Udta Punjab won the most credible award of the year for his performance in Udta Punjab. Shahid Kapoor won the Filmfare Critics Choice award for the best actor whereas Aamir Khan won the best actor popular choice for Dangal.

He has always delivered consistently great solid performances in films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Kaminey to commercial one’s like Jab We Met ,R Rajkumar, Kismat Konnection, Ishq Vishq among others.

Is now only associating with great content and films that will completely showcase his acting chops – films like Rangoon and Padmavati.

Is one of the few actors of his generation who can completely transform and get under the skin of his characters be it the drugged and delusional rock star Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab, the dark and complex Haider Meer in Haider or Guddu and Charlie in Kaminey.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Whether it’s growing his hair or going bald, covering up in tattoos or playing a drunk despite never having a sip of alcohol in his life, Shahid is always up for a challenge and willing to transform his looks to make his character believable.

When filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj and his muse Shahid Kapoor reunite for another film, expect nothing short of a brilliant performance, an intriguing plot and a gripping narrative and that is everything Rangoon has to offer! Shahid who showed us what a class act he was with spectacular performances in Kaminey and Haider now essays the role of an Indian soldier fighting for the British during World War II, in the love story based against the backdrop of war in Vishal Bharadwaj‘s Rangoon.

Sharing screen space with some of the finest leading ladies -Is currently working with 2 of the biggest actresses in the Hindi film industry – Deepika Padukone in Padmavati and Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon.

Working with one of India’s most celebrated filmmakers, Sanjay Bhansali, for the very first time in Padmavati. Is the hero of the film and has been cast opposite Deepika Padukone .