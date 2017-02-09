Shahid Kapoor Finally Speaks Up On His Cold War With Kangana Ranaut

Since the first look of Rangoon, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor have made it to the news for being in a cold relation on sets.

Despite the amazing chemistry that they’re sharing on screen, the two have a rumored cold bond.

Well! when Shahid Kapoor was asked about these rumours, this is what he had to say,“Just take it easy bro…take it easy…take it easy. It is all good.”

Earlier too,when he was asked about the same at the XXX premiere, the Haider star had said, “There are no issues between me and Kangana. I also read a report that we might not promote the film together. (But) there is no problem. I will promote the film whenever, wherever happily with Kangana and Saif (Ali Khan), who is also a very big part of the film.”

The film that is a period drama is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and also stars Saif Ali Khan in the film. Rangoon will hit the screens on February 24th.

The speciality about this film is the star cast that have come together for the first time. Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor’s ex-boyfriend is coming on screen with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kangana Ranaut was also in the rumours for being in a cold bond with Saif Ali Khan on sets but then the news with Shahid took over more.

Well! Let’s see what happens with the two and how they sizzle in Rangoon.

