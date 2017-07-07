Shahid Kapoor KILLS It In This Picture, Don’t Miss Mira Rajput’s Reaction!

Mira Rajput has been bowled over by this picture of Shahid Kapoor!

The Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput always gives us couple goals. They are indeed one of the most adorable couples in B-Town. And today the lovely couple is celebrating their second marriage anniversary.

While we thought that today they would post a lovey-dovey snap of themselves, it was Shahid who surprised us with his picture. The actor has posted a hot snap of himself, where he can be seen flaunting his chiselled body. And that bearded face makes him look even hotter!

Posting the click on his Instagram handle, he captions the image as, “Favere favere kaam chaloo hai.”

Favere favere kaam chaloo hai. 😘 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

The picture was indeed attractive and it was Shahid’s wife Mira also who could not control herself commenting on his post. The star wife was totally bowled over by her husband’s looks and went on commenting with three fire emojis and three lovestruck emojis!

Check out the picture and the reaction here…

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had tied a knot on July 7, 2015, through an arranged marriage. The couple was blessed with an adorable baby girl on August 26, last year. They have named the cute little munchkin Misha.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. SLB’s period drama Padmavati features Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmavati opposite Shahid Kapoor who will be seen as her husband, Rana Rawal Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh portrays the character of Alauddin Khilji in the movie.