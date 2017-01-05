Shahid Kapoor Lashes Out At The Paparazzi For Hurting His Baby Misha

We all know Shahid Kapoor has become one of the coolest daddies, but we also know that he is fiercely protective about his little princess, Misha.

Each time the Udta Punjab actor steps out with his wife Mira Rajput and little Misha, the shutterbugs go nuts literally trying to take photos especially of Misha, who is usually well guarded and covered.

However, it seems daddy Shahid Kapoor cannot tolerate this anymore and out of irritation, a while back, Shahid posted a tweet where he sent out his message loud and clear.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

Aiming the paparazzi, Shahid wrote, “Unfortunate how some journos don’t realise how bad 20 cameras flashing 2 feet away are for an infant’s eyes. No common sense in their dna.”

Koffee with Karan gave the Shahid fans a thing they were vying for quite a long time, a peak into Shahid’s lady love, his wife Mira. In the episode, it came out very clearly that Misha is the centre of their universe and has made their love go stronger and fonder for each other.

Since the arrival of Misha, Shahid has been a doting father and even took a paternity break to be around his daughter and help Mira in looking after her. Isn’t that super cute!!

Also Watch Video: Koffee With Karan 5: Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Talk About Their Exes!