Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Planning For Second Baby After Misha?

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira to have a second baby after Misha?

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor were blessed with adorable baby girl Misha last year in August. Many haters criticized the couple when Mira got pregnant, saying how can she deliver a child at such a tender age. However, Mira proved it all wrong and carried her pregnancy with ease and style. The diva was seen making public appearances with her hubby Shahid Kapoor. Post pregnancy, every now and then, Mira has been spotted with daughter Misha and looks comfortable with her getting clicked by shutterbugs.

During a recent interview, Mira Rajput Kapoor revealed that at the beginning she was not comfortable on being clicked but now she is learning to deal with it. Mira also added saying that she has got lots of support from Shahid Kapoor’s fans.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Now that Mira has been attending events and making public appearances like any other actress, her acting debut is highly expected. However, Mira rubbished the rumours saying she has given herself a deadline to start working because she is going to have another baby and then decide.

Well, looks like Mira and Shahid are already planning to expand their family.