Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput To Have A Second Baby Soon!

Here Are Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput’s Plans For A Second Child

Shahid Kapoor is a gushing father and has not been able to have one interview or press interaction without the mention of his darling daughter Misha. The pictures of the princess were not shared in public until recently when he shared pictures that very uber cute!!

While the first one was a bit blurry, the second picture was aww-some! There was Misha looking at the camera, lying on top of her mother.

You would think it’s a happy picture perfect family by now. But now, it seems Mira cannot wait to add another member to the family.

While talking to GQ, Shahid spoke about family plans Mira has in mind and it’s unconventional and interesting. Shahid said, “Mira, who is just 22, would prefer to have a second kid soon as well. She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes.”

That’s different thinking, right? So seems like Misha is going to have a baby brother/sister soon to share her toys and play with.

Talking about how Misha wasn’t exactly a planned child, Shahid said, “It wasn’t planned actually, but I think we were ready for it. I was impatient to get married and have a family. My job is a lonely one, I was lonely for three or four years.”

Having a baby surely changes your life for the good. You tend to become more responsible and alert. In fact, the actor admitted being on diaper duty, courtesy his daughter. “I have changed diapers many times. See, the problem is that you are inexperienced. So the relevant part is not whether I have changed diapers, but whether I have changed diapers with poop in them. And yes, obviously I have done all of it,” said the actor in an interview.



