Just In Photos: Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Snapped On A Lunch Date

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput make one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The couple got married in the year 2015 after their families made the two of them meet each other. We recently spotted the lovey-dovey couple coming out of a restaurant. They were there probably for a lunch date.
The actor was looking smart in a sleeveless black hoodie and track pants. He accesorised his look with black sunglasses, sleepers and had made a male pony. He was donning a very sporty look which we loved. On the other hand, his wife Mira was looking simple yet stylish in a red top and knee ripped denims. She was also wearing red framed sunglasses and pink chappals and was carrying a pink bag.
The couple looks very cute together and that is the reason why they have been offered several films. When Shahid was earlier asked about it, he said ,” Yes, that’s very true. Mira and I have been offered films together. Now toh, very often actually. Mira’s getting more popular (laughs). But no, obviously she didn’t take up any of them, else it would have been all around the news by now.”
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historic film Padmavati features Deepika Padukone as queen Padmavati opposite ShahidKapoor who will be seen as her husband, Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh portrays the character of Alauddin Khilji in the movie.