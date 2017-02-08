Here’s When Shahid Kapoor Will Share First Picture Of His Daughter Misha!

There is no doubt that Shahid Kapoor is one of the most doting daddies of Bollywood. The newly-turned father is always protective of his little daughter Mira and keeps her safe from being clicked by the paparazzi whenever he steps out. Well, it’s been nearly six months and Sasha has yet not revealed a clear photo of his daughter. His fans are eagerly waiting to catch the glimpse of the little Misha but Shahid has some special plans for the same.

Recently, the handsome hunk posted a selfie taken with Misha in front of a mirror. In the picture, one can make out Shahid clicking photo with Misha, but cannot see her face clearly. Shahid Kapoor posted the pic on Instagram and wrote, “Sunsets with my angel”

Well, don’t be disappointed as the time is not far when you will get to see the clear photo of little Misha. Shahid, who will celebrate his birthday on February 25, recently said that he will share his daughter’s photo on a special day or might be on his birthday. “I will share her picture soon, maybe this month. I am waiting for a special day. Maybe on my birthday,” Shahid told reporters at the press conference.

“But introducing her to the paparazzi is little odd. I will share her picture soon. We are very happy to share her picture with everybody,” he added.

On the work front, Shahid has geared up for the release of Vishal Bhardwaj‘s ‘Rangoon‘ that also stars Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The actor has also started working for his next, Padmavati.

