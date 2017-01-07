Shahid Kapoor Responds To Anti-Arrange Marriage Brigade

The appearance of Shahid Kapoor alongside his wife Mira Rajput on Karan Johar’s famous chat show, Koffee with Karan have created diametrically opposite discourse on arrange marriage.

While some lauded their story of arrange marriage, while others found it regressive to fall in love after conceiving a baby. The other thorn was that of an age gap that came in the conversation more than once and the way it was dealt with, was not appreciated by some people.

But, Shahid Kapoor seems to be less than concern about the wagging tongues. “A mainstream star having an arranged marriage is unique. It is not everyday that a Hindi film hero goes and marries someone no one even knows of. I am an actor. Most parts of my life are up for discussion, by default. It won’t stop whether I like it or not. If people cross the line, we do get displeased. But the line itself is wide. We can’t be touchy and say, bhai mere baare mein koi baat nahin karega,” Shahid had said coolly.

Like a true husband, he even presents the side on behalf of Mira. “Mira seems pretty chilled out about what’s written. My wife decides what she wants to do, where she wants to go, how she wants to go and who is allowed in the house. It is natural. In fact, that’s how it should be,” he adds.

Professionally Shahid is gearing up for his upcoming Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut. This will be his third collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014). The movie, which is a period film set during World War II, is slated for release on 24th February 2017.

Also Watch Video: Koffee With Karan 5: Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Talk About Their Exes!