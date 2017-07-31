Shahid Kapoor Reveals Baby Misha’s Special Birthday Plans!

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput will be celebrating their daughter Misha’s first birthday in the grandest way possible.

The actor is currently busy shooting for his next historical film ‘Padmavati’ with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is super busy with this movie even on his weekends. But Shahid Kapoor hasn’t forgotten his fatherly duties and is clearing out his schedule for his daughter Misha.

According to reports earlier, the actor was going to celebrate Misha’s first birthday on August 26 right here in the city. Now looks like the plans have changed. Shahid Kapoor said now the trio will be going on a family trip instead to celebrate her birthday.

The ‘Rangoon’ actor revealed at the Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 function that he has special plans for Misha’s first birthday. “We are not probably going to be in the country, so we are going to get some family time around that time.”

This won’t be her first international trip as the couple has taken Misha for the IIFA in New York and then for some sight seeing in around the city with a trip to Central Park. While the birthday party in Mumbai isn’t confirmed, the parents might return and throw a get together for the one-year-old girl along with friends and family.

Daughter Misha has brought the actor loads of luck. Shahid Kapoor has been getting good films and managed to win back-to-back awards for his stellar performances. He is always seen making some family time for Mira and Misha even with his busy schedule. Only recently the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor arrived back home to a happy Misha waiting eagerly for him at the airport. The reunion was too adorable.

Shahid Kapoor’s next movie ‘Padmavati’s been surrounded by controversies from day one. It is a historical adaptation of the Rajput Princess Padmavati and her alleged relationship with Allaudin Khilji. And is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie stars Deepika Padukone as Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Khilji in the lead. The movie is due to release at the end of 2017.

