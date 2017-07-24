Shahid Kapoor Reveals Why He Hasn’t Signed Any Film After Padmavati!

Shahid Kapoor is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently in the New York City. He had visited the foreign land with wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha to attend the IIFA. And they have reportedly extended their stay to celebrate cute little Misha’s first birthday.

The actor is a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama ‘Padmavati’. He will resume the shooting of the film after he returns to the country. The actor also told a news agency that it is currently the only film that he is a part of.

He has been quoted by PTI saying, ”I have not signed anything after Padmavati and it isn’t a thing to worry about. You should only worry when you are not doing a good film.”

Explaining the reason for not signing any other film, Shahid says, ”It’s okay to wait and do good movies. I want to be associated with films that have good content and are entertaining at the same time.”

The actor also mentioned that he had an amazing experience working on ‘Padmavati’. He says, ”I am not supposed to talk much about the film. All I can say is it’s an amazing cast and it is going to be a spectacular visual experience. I am having an amazing time on it. Wait for it, it’s coming in November.”

He has also been reported to be roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next titled ‘Tuesdays And Fridays’. Talking about that, Shahid says, ”I read about it. But I haven’t signed anything after Padmavati. So wait for an announcement.”

‘Padmavati’ is a period drama based on the life of Queen Padmini, whose role will be played by Deepika Padukone. Shahid plays her husband Rana Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh plays the role of Alauddin Khilji.

