Shahid Kapoor Shares His First Picture With Daughter Misha And It Is Totally Adorable!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were blessed with a baby girl last year and since then the two have been spotted together various times holding their baby doll. They have tried their level best to keep the baby away from all kinds of controversies and issues . But finally, the Udta Punjab actor shared a full picture with the new love of his life .

Earlier, Shahid had shared a picture of her daughter’s little feet and how adorable was that. He is surely one of the possessive fathers who just cant resist anyone keeping an eye on his daughter.

Shahid and Mira even agreed on the Koffee With Karan Couch about the way the birth of Misha brought the couple even more closer emotionally. Last year , he has just given a glimpse of the daughter and left people wanting more of the father daughter love . Finally he shared another picture with the daughter , holding her in his arms with a sea view clicking a selfie where the daughter is trying to figure out what is he trying to do. This is the most adorable picture you ll see today , check it our below.

Earlier he had also tweeted about the way the journalists and paparazzi tries to click the pictures of Misha , being as close as 2 inches to her eyes which made the father pretty upset . He posted –



Well, Shahid Kapoor has definitely give us major Husband-Father goals which is totally adorable and makes us fall in love with him all over again!!!!!!