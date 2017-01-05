Shahid Kapoor’s Priority Is His Daughter, Misha

2016 has been a year to remember for Shahid Kapoor both professionally and personally. 2016 saw him deliver one of his most applauded performances of his career as the drug addict singer, Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab.

This year also saw him becoming a father on arrival of his little princess Misha. Also, he has resumed worked after his paternity break with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

When quizzed by a leading tabloid if 2017 will be more relaxing – personally and professionally, the actor candidly said, “Nahi yaar! Papa ke saath saath hero banna bahut zyada demanding hai! (It’s difficult to be a dad and an actor at the same time.) I’ve been having sleepless nights taking care of Misha. I have no food days now because I need to be in a certain shape for Padmavati. My character has a lot of close-ups, body shots. But my priority is Misha, I want to come home to her. When you’re single, you get a lot of time to hang out with friends but that has changed in the last year. It’s just a phase, when things settle down, we’ll (Shahid and Mira) be more out there as a couple.”

Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput was sort of unveiled to the world with their appearance on Koffee with Karan. They were also looked as the brand ambassadors of arrange marriage and how lovely that kind of marriage could be. To this, he said, “List lambi hoti jaa rahi hai (The list is just growing longer) – arrange marriage, goody-two-shoes hubby – now I feel like growing a little rough around the edges. In the last year and a half, I’ve realised how happy and relaxed we are together. People on the outside were constantly wondering who Mira is? The show was a nice platform for us to get out there, to let people see us together, understand us as a couple. Everyone has responded so well to it.”

