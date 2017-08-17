Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Finally Clarifies Herself On Her Puppy Remark

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput had earlier made a statement which had turned into a big controversy!

The Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput’s puppy remark must be known to all. While talking about spending time with her daughter Misha, she had said at an event, “I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and then rush off to work. Why did I have her then? She is not a puppy. I want to be there for her as a mother. Seeing her grow up cannot be quantified.”

And her hubby Shahid, later at an event, in her defence said, “I was actually laughing through most of it telling Mira, ‘Welcome to my world, wherein you will have to learn to be a little more careful’. Well, she is not an actor; and has the freedom to say what she feels. I think she is very mature for her age and speaks well and is clear about her thoughts. I honestly never felt the need to defend her because she defends herself and I think, a lot of times, she defends me also well at gatherings or when I am out with her. Maybe, I am a less confident person than she is. So, she has handled it really well.”

On the other hand, Mira stood strong on her words. She was earlier quoted by India Today saying, “I was just speaking my mind, my intention was not to offend or hurt anyone. Could I have chosen my words better? Maybe. But I am not a seasoned actor and I don’t know how to be politically correct. I was speaking for a section of women who aren’t given their due.”

But now the star wife has finally clarified herself on the same. In a conversation with HT, she has said, “I think I was very vulnerable at that time because I was a new mom then. That comes with a lot of responsibilities, and you also have a lot of emotions. I think my emotions got the better of me at that time.”

Shahid and Mira are currently out of the country with their baby Misha, to ring in her first birthday!

