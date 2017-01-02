Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Wants To Make Her Bollywood Debut With This Role!

We could not have had a better start to 2017. Those who have watched Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’’s episode of Koffee With Karan season 5, are nodding in agreement. Shahid and Mira, who got married in July 2015, welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Misha, in August 2016.

For the first time Shahid‘s fans saw Mira Rajput speaking on a showbiz platform. A few months back, there were reports suggesting that the beautiful lady is all set for her Bollywood debut but soon all of them turned out to be mere rumours.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

During the rapid fire round when Karan Johar asked Mira Rajput, ‘A role portrayed by women that would tempt you to become an actress”, she gave a sweet look at her husband and said “Padmavati” with a smile. Mira even revealed that she has read the script and found it fabulous.

That’s quite an interesting insight. Tell us if you would love to see Mira Rajput on the big screen.