Sharad Kelkar To Play Villain Against Sanjay Dutt In Bhoomi!

Exciting casting for Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi!

One of the awaited films of 2017, the casting for ‘Bhoomi’ is almost complete. The line-up of stars has got everyone in B-town talking. Actor Sharad Kelkar will be playing the negative lead against Sanjay Dutt in the revenge drama say the makers.

‘Sharad has the ability to emote extremely well. He fits the character of the negative lead that I want in Bhoomi. It is a great opportunity for Sharad to show his menacing side’, added director Omung Kumar.

Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film ‘Bhoomi’ goes on the floors in February in Agra. The much-talked about film will have Aditi Rao Hydari playing the role of Sanjay Dutt’s daughter.

‘Aditi fits the role like a glove. She is what I want to see in my Bhoomi,’ said an excited director Omung Kumar.

Aditi is all geared up to play Sanjay Dutt’s daughter in Bhoomi. The film is an emotional revenge drama. It explores the relationship between a father and daughter. The film will be shot entirely in Uttar Pradesh.

It will be interesting to see how the father-daughter relationship evolves with Sanjay and Aditi. Now with Sharad featuring in the movie, ‘Bhoomi’ is going to be unmissable.

Producer Sandeep Singh added, “As a producer, I am really looking forward to Sanjay Dutt playing a father’s role. Aditi befits the role completely. I am really keen on seeing the brilliance of two talented actors in a never-seen-before pairing come alive on screen.”

The film will be made under the banner of T Series and Legend Studios. Bhoomi will be in theatres on August 4th.

