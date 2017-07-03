Shilpa Shetty Kundra Sheds The Mommy Look, Looks Smoking Hot In This Video

Shilpa Shetty Kundra graces the cover page of Femina with her endless charm!
The Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been away from the full-fledged roles in Bollywood films, but she is still very much a part of it. She has been making a few special appearances in some movies and is spotted regularly at B-town events and parties.
The actress has recently shot for a magazine cover and we must say that she is looking absolutely sizzling! Adorning a one-shoulder baby pink gown, Shilpa’s look is a mesmerising one.
Sharing the cover image, Shilpa writes on her Instagram handle, “aaaay Thankyou @feminaindia @tanyachaitanya27 @sandipandalal for all the love. #covergirl #feminazi #feminaindia #health #lifestylemodification #swasthrahomastraho”
The shoot was for the July issue of magazine Femina India. In fact, they have shared a video featuring the shoot for the cover. They have captioned the video as, “@theshilpashetty sure knows how to have fun! Here’s what went down at the Femina cover shoot.”
As we all know that the actress is a fitness freak, and owing to that she has given some fitness tips to the readers in this issue of the periodical. The 42-year-old actress, who is also a mother of a 5-year-old, is ageing gracefully and it seems that her charm is never ending!
Shilpa Shetty Kundra married the businessman Raj Kundra in the year 2009, and the couple has a cute son named Viaan.