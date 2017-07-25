Shocking! 7 Blockbuster Films Kajol Rejected

The Bollywood actress had rejected several scripts and stories and missed out on some very hit movies. Her loss was someone else’s gain.

The 42-year-old actress Kajol Devgn has many spectacular movies under her name, but unlike any other person she has missed many golden opportunities as well.

Here are 7 blockbuster hits that Kajol rejected.

1. Dil To Pagal Hai -1997

She was initially offered the role of Karisma Kapoor in the hit movie but rejected the musical.