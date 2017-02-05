Shocking! Cops Visit Sanjay Dutt’s House Twice In 20 Days

Once again police comes knocking on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s door!

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been into controversies many times and it seems, he is yet not done with it. As per reports, police paid a visit to Dutt’s house twice. Responding to a noise complaint from one of the actor’s neighbours.

Reportedly, cops dropped by Sanjay Dutt’s house twice and asked him to volume down the music as it troubles his neighbours. The cops had to visit the actor’s house twice in the last 20 days for disturbance of loud music and late-night parties.

The first incident happened on January 14 and the second on Thursday. Around 11.30 pm, Sanjay Dutt and his family started playing loud music on their terrace. This created a trouble for the neighbours. As mentioned in the complaint, they couldn’t even sleep. That’s when Police came into action and stopped the loud music.

As revealed by the neighbours, the actor was sent the last warning letter. But nothing changed him and he continued troubling the neighbours. Reportedly, they will raise the issue at the next AGM meeting of the Pali Hill society and have also asked the zonal DCP to take strict action against Sanjay Dutt. Well, this looks like a serious trouble for the actor over a small issue that he could have solved with understanding.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film ‘Bhoomi’ goes on the floors in February in Agra. The much-talked-about film will have Aditi Rao Hydari playing the role of Sanjay Dutt’s daughter. Actor Sharad Kelkar will be playing the negative lead against Dutt in the revenge drama. The film will release this year on August 4.