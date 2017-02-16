SHOCKING! Danny Denzongpa Got Slapped With Rs 29 Lakhs Fine

Danny Denzongpa’s Range Rover seized.

Veteran actor Danny Denzongpa was recently charged a fine of rupees 29 Lakhs in Maharashtra by the RTO for driving his range rover in Mumbai. He was charged because the number plate had a registration of Sikkim government. This made Danny Denzongpa liable to pay road tax and the asked fine.

The RTO officers spotted the actor and took his car. The car was then released by the Andheri RTO when the amount was paid then.

The assistant regional transport officer, Vishwambhar Shinde, Andheri told the sources that, “We have a flying squad that keeps an eye out for vehicles carrying registration from other states. On February 13, we found Danny’s car with a Sikkim number plate. When he was unable to produce a receipt of the Maharashtra road tax payment, we took over his Range Rover and kept it at the Andheri office. Danny Denzongpa’s driver arrived yesterday and paid the quoted amount, following which the car was released.”

Well! The rules say that the Maharashtra government charges the 20 percent of the value of the imported car as it’s road tax.

Commenting on that, the officer said, “In this case, it is amounted to Rs 24.23 lakh, along with a yearly interest of Rs 5.33 lakh, totaling Rs 29.56 lakh”..

Also quoting, “Some dealers misguide customers, telling them they will work around the rule and have the vehicle registered in another state. But this is illegal.”

Danny Denzongpa had to unfortunately pay for this misguidance.