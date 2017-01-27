Shocking! Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali Assaulted By A Bunch Of Protesters On Padmavati Sets

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was recently shooting for Padmavati in Jaipur was attacked today by a bunch of Activists of a local organization.

A bunch of activists of Shree Rajput Karni Sena entered the film’s sets at the historic Jaigarh Fort and attacked the filmmaker and started slapping the filmmaker and pulling his hair. They even started abusing and misbehaving with the crew of Bhansali’s upcoming film. They also vandalized the cameras and other equipment and the situation went to such an extent that they have to stop shooting for the film.

Vivek Singh of Karni Sena told, “We had earlier requested him (Bhansali) to show us the script which he did not do. We are against distorting of historical facts and we know that he has distorted historical facts,”

He further said, “We will only allow him to shoot after we see the script,”

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

According to the reports the film has a love scene between Queen Padmavati and ruler Alauddin Khilji which is played by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. And the Karni Sena says that the queen gave her life rather than submitting to Alauddin, the emperor who stormed the fort.

Padmavati is based on the story of Queen Padmini, who famously refused to submit to emperor Alauddin Khilji when he arrived at the Chittorgarh fort with his army and killed herself along with scores of other women before he could storm the fort.

The senior police officer Anshuman Bhomia of Jaipur police reported to Press Trust of India and said, “The filmmakers have assured that they will not shoot here and will pack up,”

Check out the disappointing video!