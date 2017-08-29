Shocking! Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Had Se*ual Relations With His Daughter Honeypreet

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had a se*ual relationship with his adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan, claims Vishwas Gupta.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you might know self-styled spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced to 20 years jail imprisonment by special CBI court in Rohtak. He has also been fined Rs 30 Lakhs. The leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect was sentenced on Monday in a case of raping two women in 2002.

Judge Jagdeep Singh awarded a consecutive sentence of 10 years for each rape case. “Of the Rs30 lakh fine, Rs14 lakh each would be provided as compensation to the victims,” the CBI said.

Well, besides Gurmeet, someone who has caught attention is Honeypreet Insan. She is the same lady who was spotted in the 15-seater helicopter sitting opposite with Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim after he was convicted for rape on Friday. As per media reports, Honeypreet is not the biological daughter of Gurmeet Ram Rahim. She was introduced to Gurmeet through her husband and his family.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Honeypreet was born as Priyanka Taneja in Fatehabad district of Haryana. Priyanka Taneja became Honeypreet Insan after she married Vishwas Gupta, the grandson of former Gharaunda MLA Rulia Ram Gupta.

Much to our surprise, the self-styled godman had ‘se*ual relationship” even with his so-called daughter Honeypreet. And this is being claimed by none other than her husband, Vishwas Gupta.

In an interview, Gupta has claimed that adopted his wife as his daughter with wrong intentions. He has also alleged that earlier he and Honeypreet accompanied Ram Rahim wherever the self-styled godman would go, but the Baba did not let her sleep with Gupta. Gupta says he was sent to the next room of the hotel while his wife used to stay at Gurmeet’s room all night. He was asked to stay away from Honeypreet despite being his wife.

‘I was staying at the goofa (cave), private room of Baba ji. My wife was with him. He had inadvertently left the door open. They were na*ed and were having s**. They were shocked when they saw me. Baba had threatened me not to reveal anything and had said that I will be killed,’ Gupta, who was previously a Dera follower, told Mail Today.

‘Baba had thrown a big party at the goofa the same year and had later announced that he was adopting my wife and I would be his son-in-law,’ Gupta claimed

In 2011, Vishwas had filed a petition in the High Court in which he had claimed that the Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh had an alleged se*ual relation with his wife Honeypreet.

Reportedly, Honeypreet has become a shadow of Gurmeet and has been seen following him wherever he goes. She made her debut as a director with film, MSG-The Warrior Lion Heart.

Watch Video : Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh Visit Ambani Ganapati Celebrations Together