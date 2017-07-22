SHOCKING! Kunal Kapoor Gets Robbed On The Sets Of Akshay Kumar’s Gold

The actor Kunal Kapoor, who is working in Akshay Kumar’s Gold, got robbed on the sets of the film!

The Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for the film ‘Gold’. ‘Naagin’ fame actress Mouni Roy is playing the leading lady of the film. The whole cast and crew are currently in Bradford, United Kingdom shooting for the film.

It was yesterday only when we had shown you all some lovely pictures of the actress from the sets. The film’s shooting had been going well until an unfortunate robbery took place. The Kunal Kapoor, who is also a part of the movie was robbed of his wallet on the sets,

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

According to a report of Mumbai Mirror, the actor realised it later that he did not have his wallet. He had to seek help from his friends.

The report quotes a source from the sets of the film saying, ”While at the shoot, the actor realised his wallet that contained all his cards and cash was missing. When he informed his friends, they immediately helped him out. A few days later, wife Naina Bachchan, joined him at the location. The actor has since returned to India.”

However, Kunal as well his spokesperson refused to comment on the matter when they were approached by the daily.

The film ‘Gold’ is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film is based on the athlete Balbir Singh. He was the one who won the first ever gold medal at 1948 London Olympics after Independence. Akshay Kumar plays the role of the athlete, while Mouni will be seen playing his love interest.

The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, next year.

Watch Video : Tiger Shroff Has A Perfect Role For Akshay Kumar