SHOCKING! Mahakali Actors Gagan Kang And Arjit Lavania Killed In Road Accident

Two television stars Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania passed away in a road accident on Saturday.

This is truly shocking to know the two television stars Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania passed away in a road accident on Saturday. Reportedly, the two actors were along with a spot boy in the car. According to media reports, the two stars were in Fiat Linea when the accident took place.

The two actors along with Spotboy who was seating in the rear, were returning to their Goregaon home from their studio in Umbergaon in Gujarat, reports TOI. Kang, who plays Lord Indra in the mythological serial Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai on Colors, lost control of the vehicle at 11:15 am, and crashed into a stationary trailer.

The report further continues, police detained the driver of the trailer but found that the vehicle had been correctly parked on the side of the road. The driver of the trailer was left innocent.

It is also being reported that Kang was found dead in the driver’s seat, and that beer cans and snacks were also found scattered in the car. A case of accidental death has been reported. The police are further investigating the case in order to know if the driver was drunk and speeding the car.