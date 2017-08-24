SHOCKING! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz LEAKED Online Before Release

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is all set to release this Friday at the Box Office but unfortunately, the film has leaked online.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is all set to release this Friday at the Box Office. The film has been a talk of the town ever since its first trailer was released. It has managed to create hype with the intimate scenes between Nawaz and lead actress Bidita Bag. However, the sad news is, the film has been leaked online a couple of days before release. Yes, you read that right!

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is the latest victim of online piracy. If a report in International Business Times is to be believed, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has been leaked online, days before its release. Many illegal websites are offering free online streaming. However, the print quality is poor.

Well, now this can surely affect film’s Box Office business and a little more than expected, as the film will clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman.

The film was in news over its issues with the censor board. Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which was earlier headed by Pahlaj Nihalani, had demanded 48 cuts in the film. However, the film was then cleared by the FCAT with eight “minor and voluntary cuts”

Thanks FCAT for clearing #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz with minor voluntary cuts. The film will now release with its original flavour on 25th Aug — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 16, 2017

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is a story of Babu, the number 1 contract killer, whose reputation is at stake when a rival, Banke, comes on the scene. Having got contracts to kill the same 3 people, they decide to play a game. Whoever kills more, becomes the undefeated number 1. But unknown to them another game is being played and Babu needs to make sure he is neither a target nor a pawn.

The film is slated for a release on August 25.

