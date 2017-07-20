SHOCKING! Prabhas’ Stunt From Baahubali Inspires Fans To Put Their Lives At Risk

Prabhas’ Baahubali is full of some mind-blowing stunts. But performing them in real life can be fatal!

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali was a series which was full of some mind-blowing stunts. In both the parts, we have seen Prabhas doing some unbelievable scenes. And one such scene was the one where his character Shivudu jumps off from a side of the waterfall in order to reach the other.

The scene is the first part of the series, where Shivudu is trying to reach the apex of ‘Jal Parvat’. The scene was one of the most iconic ones from the film and it stood up with its grandeur. But unfortunately, the same scene has become a reason for the loss of a few lives.

A report in Mumbai Mirror says that a Mumbai-based businessman Indrapal Patil tried to imitate the stunt. He jumped from a waterfall at Mahuli Fort in Shahpur and because he could not land safely, he lost his life! Shahpur police say, ”These leaps are inspired by the jump in the Baahubali movie.”

The same report says that this is the second death in the last fortnight.

Although, the family of the deceased refuse to believe that it was Patil himself who attempted the act. Mahendra, the brother of the dead, says that it was a planned attack or someone must have pushed him playfully.

The police has been quoted in the report saying, ”Every year during monsoon, we have our hands full with these incidents. Last month, a man died of a heart attack while he was trying to climb up to the waterfall’s source.”

They also say, ”We can’t let anyone come to the area as we don’t know who will try to imitate the ‘Baahubali jump’. We prefer people missing out on enjoying nature’s beauty, than people leaping to their deaths.”

