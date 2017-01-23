SHOCKING! Pulkit Samrat Hits A Photographer After Wife Shweta Rohira Files For Divorce

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat created a scene outside the Bandra Family Court today after his estranged wife Shweta Rohira filed for divorce.

As per the reports, Pulkit Samrat was in a bad mood when he stepped out of the court and when he saw some photographers clicking his pictures, he apparently lost his control and rushed towards them, yelling, “Who told you about this?” And before anyone could say anything, the actor started punching the shutterbugs and he even grabbed a camera and smashed it to the ground. His lawyer also caught hold of a photographer and also tried to threaten him saying Photo nikalne ke laayak nahi rahoge tum log.”

According to reports, Pulkit’s estranged wife Shweta Rohira who is Salman Khan’s rakhi sister had filed a divorce case after the couple ended their marriage in early 2016. Pulkit wanted it to be a very private affair and didn’t want any negative coverage in the press about the same. The reason behind the couple parting ways was said to be Pulkit‘s Sanam Re co-star, Yami Gautam.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 but had an ugly fallout in 2016.