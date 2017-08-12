Shocking Revelations About Ranbir Kapoor Being A Flirt And His Link-Up With Delhi Girl!

According to a director, Ranbir Kapoor is a disaster when it comes to flirting with a girl!

The Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen avatars like that of Kabir in ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ or Raj in ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ has convinced almost everyone that he has a way with girls. But who in the world can imagine that the same actor, in real life, is actually a disaster at flirting?

The director Imtiaz Ali, who has worked with him in films like ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Tamasha’, was asked on Neha Dhupia’s talk show, No Filter With Neha if he has learnt anything about dating from any of his actors.

The director said, “From which actor? I haven’t learnt anything about dating. I don’t think anybody is a very successful flirt.”

When asked about Ranbir, he said, “Ranbir is the biggest disaster. He is a victim of flirtation rather than a propagator. Ranbir Kapoor is not a flirt at all, He tries of course, but he gets very nervous about it.”

Sharing an interesting incident, Imtiaz said, “There was a time when he kind of liked a girl in Delhi. We were shooting so I said, well, I’m going to introduce her to you because I know her and so have a chat. So, he said, ‘yea yea, do that, do that.’ Then I went to talk to her about something else. Ranbir was so nervous, he kept clawing at me and trying to pull me back because he thought that I’m going to say something which will spill his beans. What beans? That my friend finds you attractive? He couldn’t bear to have that known about him. So, this is not the sign of a flirt at all.”

Well, that was really surprising! Wasn’t it?

Imtiaz Ali also spoke about Randeep Hooda. He said, “Randeep is a disaster! Randeep is like, he, as a flirt I think he’d be a disaster because his game is out there even before he starts it.”