Shocking! Salman Khan Knew All Along That Tubelight Will Be A Failure

A few of the superstar’s close friends reveal that Salman had a premonition about the failure of Tubelight.

Salman Khan’s latest release Tubelight did not fare well at the box-office and the superstar seems unfazed by this. Maybe it doesn’t matter to Salman because he knew that his movie would not get reviews and neither would it gain enough money. The movie is said to be one of Salman Khan’s lowest earners. The accusations and counter-accusations regarding the film’s failure have begun though not publicly.

According to a close friend of Salman, the actor was ‘on shaky grounds’ about the film. One of Salman’s close friends said, “He wasn’t too keen on doing this film with Kabir. There was another script that Kabir had wanted to do with Salman. But Salman felt it required too much physical effort to go into the other project. So he picked this one just because it was physically less strenuous than Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

It is also reported that Salman was keen to do a role of an innocent man with a lesser action. He did not want to portray a role of an action hero.A source said, “Salman wanted to build on the image of the innocent do-gooder, who helps bring people together. That image really worked for him in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.”

It seems that Salman’s role as a do-gooder would not be appreciated all the time. He is looked upon as the action hero in Bollywood and too many innocent looks don’t suit him as too many action hero looks do.Reportedly, after watching Tubelight, Salman apparently turned around and said to Kabir Khan, “yeh thoda zyada ho gaya.”Director Kabir Khan took a bad decision to cast Salman in this movie and the results are proof. Currently, the actor is away from public events and sightings in order to avoid questions regarding the movie.

Watch Video Salman Khan’s KICKASS Reply On Mixed Public Review For Tubelight Will Blow Your Mind