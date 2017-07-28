Shocking! Salman Khan’s Wanted Co-Star Inder Kumar Passes Away

Bollywood actor Inder Kumar, who is best known for playing supporting roles, passed away this morning at around 2 am .

According to media reports, Inder Kumar suffered a heart attack while in sleep at his residence in Four Bungalows, Andheri, Mumbai. The cremation will take place today at Yaari Road, after 4 pm.

Inder Kumar has worked in more than 20 films, also few with Salman Khan – ‘Wanted’, ‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’ and many others. The actor was recently shooting for his next film, ‘Phati Paidi Hai Yaar’. The news of the sudden demise of this Bollywood actor has left media as well as industry shocked.

Some few years ago, Inder Kumar made headlines over allegedly raping and assaulting a twenty-three-year-old model, after luring her with a promise of getting roles in films. She had burn wounds on her body indicating that the actor burnt her with his cigarettes. She even alleged that Inder Kumar had raped her twice after promising to give her lead roles in films.

The actor was arrested under sections 376 (rape), 324 (causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on April 25, 2014.

Inder Kumar’s wife Pallavi Kumar Saraf in her statement stated that her husband has been falsely accused and is being framed deliberately. Inder Kumar was granted bail in the case by the sessions court in April 2014 on a bond of Rs 30,000.

