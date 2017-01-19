Shocking Twitter Reaction On Salman Khan’s Acquittal In Black Buck Case!

Bollywood actor Salman Khan walked as a free man after he was acquitted in the Arms Act case that was filed against him in 1998. In the 102-page judgment, CJM Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit ruled that the prosecution failed to prove charges framed against the actor under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Indian Arms Act.

Reportedly, as the verdict was out, Salman Khan emotionally hugged his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, who has always been seen with the actor during the case hearings. All the eyes were in the courtroom since morning and large numbers of fans gathered outside the court to welcome the verdict.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

As soon as the news broke out that Salman Khan is acquitted, Twitterati expressed their views and mocked the judgment. On the other hand, the die-hard fans also showered love and supported the actor. Take a look at the shocking tweets below:

Many also showered love for the actor and wished all happiness:

Stay tuned to businessofcinema for all Salman Khan updates!