SHOCKING! This Video Of Raees Actress Mahira Khan Talking Against India And Bollywood Goes Viral!

Mahira Khan who is all set for her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees is seen taking a dig at India and Bollywood in a Pakistani chat show.

Amid ban on Pakistani artistes in the country, an old video of the actress has gone viral. In the video, Mahira is seen, on a chat show with Pakistani comedian Omar Sharif in 2011, taking a dig at India saying that they should never be inspired from Indians and they are not Bollywood.

The clip shows Mahira Khan saying, “Aapko India se inspire nahi hona chahiye. Bilkul nahi. Hum Bollywood nahi hain.” The video was uploaded on Twitter has got more than 1.3k retweets and fans are losing their cool.

Just a few weeks back it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan had visited MNS leader Raj Thackeray’s house to assure him that Mahira will not be a part of Raees promotions and so he was given a go-ahead for the release.

