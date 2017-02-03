Shraddha Kapoor Carries Happy Vibes In Her Comfort Style That Only Few Can!

While Shraddha Kapoor has dazzled us multiple times with her on-screen avatars, red carpet outings or events appearances, there is another side to her, which clearly showcases her personal choices as well.

The actress loves wearing track pants and a t-shirt when she steps out for meetings/narrations etc. She even calls this her most favorite outfit.

Shraddha has absolutely no qualms in stepping out of her house and being spotted by the paparazzi in a look that is not picked by her stylist.

In fact she feels extremely comfortable in the track pants, tshirt, sneakers and specs look.

It is very rare to see an actress in her most comfortable avatar and it is endearing to see Shraddha in this manner every now and then.