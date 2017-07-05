Shraddha Kapoor And Farhan Akhtar’s Cute Chat Hints To Their Relationship?

Rumoured couple Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar’s cute conversation on social media has caught everyone’s attention.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s love life has always been in the limelight. Post her alleged break-up with Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor is being linked up to her Rock On 2 co-star Farhan Akhtar.

In fact, stories were even doing the rounds that Shraddha had packed her bags and moved in with her rumoured beau, Farhan Akhtar but she was dragged out from his home by father Shakti Kapoor. However, Shraddha Kapoor rubbished the reports and slammed gossipmongers for going “overboard.”

Well, once again Shraddha and Farhan Akhtar are in the limelight and this time, over their cute conversation on social media. Shraddha recently posted a video on her Instagram account, capturing the time when she was flying above the clouds to Italy. She captioned it: “Up above the world so high. #airplaneview #magical #whenitsJustYouAndTheClouds”

However, what caught everyone’s eye was Farhan Akhtar’s comment on the video. Among the many comments, Farhan’s comment read: “Oh give me a parachute and push me out. Hehehe.” This was followed by emotions of a smile and a kiss. That’s not all, Shraddha Kapoor too replied back with smile emoticons.

Up above the world so high! #AirplaneView #Magical #WhenItsJustYouAndTheClouds 😻☁️👌❤️ A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Jul 2, 2017 at 11:53pm PDT

Well, are Shraddha and Farhan hinting about their secret relationship with this cute conversation on social media? Time will tell!

Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani for 16 years and got divorced in April this year. They have two daughters, Shakya and Akira

