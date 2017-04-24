Shraddha Kapoor Is The New Ferocious In ‘Haseena The Queen Of Mumbai’

The second poster of Haseena The Queen Of Mumbai is out and Shraddha Kapoor doesn’t look like Shraddha

We have seen Shraddha Kapoor in roles where she looks like the ultimate cutie, she has been in Aashiqui 2, Ok Jaanu, Ek Villian, Haider and such roles are not the shredded ones, she has played that simple innocent girl with zero violence within her so far.

But as this poster came out, Shraddha is slaying it is all we can say. She has got that absolute change in herself with looks like somebody we never thought would come on Shraddha. She spoke about her role to a leading news daily.

She said, ‘Struggling between Half Girlfriend’s Riya Somani and Haseena Parkar was tough.’ She plays the ultimate criminal God over here. She has posted a picture on twitter of the second poster that has come out.

Shraddha captioned it saying, ‘Younger & older. Thank you @ApoorvaLakhia for giving me the opportunity to play this character & for holding my hand throughout. #HASEENA.’ See the poster here:

Younger & older.Thank you @ApoorvaLakhia for giving me the opportunity to play this character & for holding my hand through out. #HASEENA pic.twitter.com/uKu6tEbcAX — RIYA SOMANI (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 24, 2017

Shraddha looks so fierce in this and we could hardly imagine her in this avatar. Shraddha looks killer over here, the salwar suit, the surma in her eyes and probably something that she is chewing inside her mouth.

The film also stars Siddhanth Kapoor who will be playing Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Ibrahim in the movie. She is the queen of crime in the film and we look forward to see her in this new avatar.

For now she is Riya Somani, trying to promote her new movie ‘Half Girlfriend’ and we look forward for this one too, the songs have scored pretty well as of now. Haseena The Queen Of Mumbai is set to release on July 14th 2017.