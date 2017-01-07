Shraddha Kapoor Finally Opens Up About Her Live-In Relationship With Farhan Akhtar

Most alleged link-ups between leads of a movie die as soon as the movie is released. But the rumors about the alleged romance between Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor, which reportedly blossomed on the sets of their movie Rock On 2, refuses to die down.

Rumour mills have been working overtime about how the two are dating ever since Farhan split from his wife, Adhuna Akhtar. The buzz got even stronger when reports of Shraddha leaving her house and shifting to Farhan‘s house made way to the web.

Recently, when quizzed about her reaction to these reports, an evidently irked Shraddha said, “I think this time it went overboard. Publishing a story as fact is wrong. Especially when it involves my family. This gossip tabloid journalism has to stop. In fact, I wanted to take action against the person but then I didn’t. But you can’t paint a picture which is incorrect.”

Aditya Roy Kapur, her OK Jaanu co-star butted in to rescue his friend and added, “Yes it is incorrect. You cannot post a false report as fact.”

After Aashiqui 2, Aditya and Shraddha are ready to share screen space and re-create their on-screen magic in OK Jaanu.