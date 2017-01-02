Shraddha Kapoor Finally SPEAKS UP On Living In With Farhan Akhtar!

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has been creating quite a stir off late. Recently, there were reports which stated that the actress had moved in with her alleged boyfriend Farhan Akhtar and daddy Shakti Kapoor wasn’t happy about it. It was also reported that he along with her aunt dragged her out of Farhan‘s home and got her back home.

In an interview with a daily, Shraddha was asked about the same and the actress said, “I got a message from someone telling me about this article, and initially, I was amused. While it doesn’t make a difference to me because I know it’s not true, it’s sad that these false stories go so far that people forget we are human, too. Of course, we are actors and there will be people who would probably want to read something gossipy about us, but when it involves my father, my aunt and my costar, it’s taking it too far.”

Further talking about her link up reports she added, “Well, I was even linked with Aditya for a while! Like I say, actors are linked all the time. But when family members are dragged into it, it’s taking it to another extreme. Yes, I am living in… with my parents! I was born and brought up in this house. It’s a joke within the family that I will bring my husband home (laughs). It’s because I’m so happy living with my family. I have a house of my own where I have my meetings and keep my extra stuff. I have no intention of moving out of my parents’ home and moving into my own apartment, let alone someone else’s! About live-in relationships in general, I believe in live and let live. If it suits somebody and someone is happy, then it’s totally fine -to each his own.”

The Baaghi actress said, “My parents are very protective and strict with me and I love that because I am equally protective and strict with them. How much of a say they will have… well, like any parent, they would first see if I am happy. I know they will be supportive of whatever makes me happy.”

Shraddha Kapoor is all set for her first release of the 2017 and will be seen in Ok! Jaanu opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.