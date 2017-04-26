Shraddha Kapoor To Play Badminton Ace Saina Nehwal In Biopic!

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is being touted to be the next big thing and is surely leading the right way.

Shraddha Kapoor may not have had a successful debut in Bollywood, but the actress climbed the charts of popularity after her breakthrough role in Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2.

Shraddha is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Half Girlfriend opposite Arjun Kapoor. The “Rock On! 2” actress has also started shooting for ‘Haseena’ biopic, a film based on Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. And guess what? The actress will get an opportunity to be a part of another biopic. Yes, you read that right!

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to essay Saina Nehwal in a biopic based on the badminton champion’s life. Directed by Amol Gupte, the film will be produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar. Shraddha is quite excited about the project and feels lucky to be playing Saina, who’s not just been the world’s No. 1 badminton player, but is also a youth icon. The shooting for the film will go on floors soon after Shraddha Kapoor wraps up Haseena biopic.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Well, Bollywood is indeed smitten by the idea of coming up with biopics based on the life of sportsmen. In recent time, we have seen many sports biopics including ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Azhar’, ‘M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Dangal’ and now, Saina Nehwal’s biopic adds to the long list.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Half Girlfriend, directed by Mohit Suri. Starring Arjun Kapoor, as Madhav Jha & Shraddha Kapoor as Riya Somani, Half Girlfriend is set against the backdrop of three distinct worlds of Delhi, Patna & New York. The film is all set to release on May 19.

Watch Video Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Party Together!