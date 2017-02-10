Shraddha Kapoor To Share Screen Space With This Khan?

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan has always managed to grab the limelight over his amazing choices of movies. After Dangal, Aamir has become a talk of the town for his next movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. As known to all, Thugs of Hindostan’ brings together two power-packed actors like Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. The superstars will be seen in a never seen avatar in the film and with this, there’s probably another addition to the cast.

Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor has also given a look test for the film and if the things work out, the actress will be the lead actress of the film opposite Aamir Khan. If the reports are anything to go by, it will be interesting to see Shraddha sharing screen space with Aamir Khan. Also, it’s great to see Shraddha Kapoor venturing into different genres and is giving out try for more intense and strong roles.

Keeping her chirpy and bubbly look aside, Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen playing the role of Haseena Parkar, Dawood Ibrahim‘s sister in her upcoming film ‘Haseena’. The shooting of the film went on floors last month in January.

Coming back to ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, the film is based on the popular novel ‘Confessions of a Thug’ by Philip Meadows Taylor which tells the story of Imperial thugs who robbed the rich and elite travellers in India during the 1830s.