Shraddha Kapoor Takes Half A Day Off From Work For Little Cousin Sister’s Birthday Celebrations

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for her ‘Haseena Parker‘ biopic, had a rather adorable request for the makers of the film.

Shraddha Kapoor‘s cute toddler cousin sister Vedika‘s birthday was on 31st January and she requested the movie team to give her half the day off so that she could celebrate with the little one.

The makers gladly granted Shraddha‘s wish and let her off for half the day. She has been shooting back-to-back. This is the first time she has made such an exception, as she is really fond of her baby sister.

The actress expressed her gratitude saying, “I would grab any opportunity to spend time with Vedika. She’s the apple of all our eyes, in the family. I’m extremely grateful to my team for giving me that day off to spend with her on her birthday.”

Shraddha is known to be really close to her family and has also posted baby Vedika‘s pictures on her Twitter profile on numerous occasions. Vedika, who she fondly calls angel is her aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure‘s daughter. and certainly the apple of Shraddha‘s eye!

