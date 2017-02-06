Shraddha Kapoor Thrilled With Amitabh Bachchan’s Words

Shraddha Kapoor‘s first look from her upcoming film, Haseena, which is a biopic on Haseena Parkar got launched this morning.

The actress has been receiving a lot of good feedback from everyone. Her fans and people from the industry are on high praise for her look.

She was particularly overjoyed with words of praise from legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for the poster.

He took to Twitter and expressed how he found the poster very cool.

Shraddha was completely ecstatic with this response and tweeted, “Thrilled that you feel so sir”

Overwhelmed by the response to the 1st look of #Haseena!Thank you to each & everyone of you.Lots & lots of love right back ❤ @ApoorvaLakhia pic.twitter.com/YzXoWhSwpB — Haseena (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 6, 2017

She even thanked everyone by tweeting, “Overwhelmed by the response to the 1st look of #Haseena! Thank you to each & everyone of you. Lots & lots of love right back <3 @ApoorvaLakhia

Shraddha is looking very different in this intense look from what we have seen her.