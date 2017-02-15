You Won’t Believe Shraddha Kapoor’s New Look As An Old Lady!

Shraddha Kapoor is super excited to have 4 very different looks in her next film.

She will be shown ageing on screen in the film. From playing a teenager to an older lady with kids, she will be going through four different phases.

It is for the first time that Shraddha is working in a biopic, that too essaying the character on whom the biopic is being made.

This is something that she has not done before and so she is super excited to walk this path.

The makers were sure that Shraddha Kapoor is someone who can pull off these versatile looks.

There is a team that has been working on properly detailing of the four looks in which Shraddha Kapoor is actively involved as well.

Source close reveals that, “The first look of Shraddha Kapoor that was recently released is her look in the film when she plays the above 40 year old part.” Spokesperson confirms the news.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has also given a look test for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and if the things work out, the actress will be the lead actress of the film opposite Aamir Khan. If the reports are anything to go by, it will be interesting to see Shraddha sharing screen space with Aamir Khan. Also, it’s great to see Shraddha Kapoor venturing into different genres and is giving out try for more intense and strong roles.

‘Thugs of Hindostan’, the film is based on the popular novel ‘Confessions of a Thug’ by Philip Meadows Taylor which tells the story of Imperial thugs who robbed the rich and elite travellers in India during the 1830s.

