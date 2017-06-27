Shraddha Kapoor’s First Job Will Surprise You

Knowing Shraddha Kapoor today, a popular name from the film industry, one would not be able to guess what the actress’ first job was.

A fact that is not known to many people is that Shraddha Kapoor first worked at a coffee shop of a popular chain in Boston.

The actress was studying in Boston when she decided to do this job part time along with her college just for the experience, to feel a little independent and who minds some extra pocket money in college days.

Shraddha, on the work front, has been busy with her forthcoming projects. She will be seen in the biopic of Haseena Parkar followed by Saina Nehwal’s Biopic.

The actress is the only one amongst her contemporaries to have 2 biopics. She is currently preparing for her Saina Nehwal flick.

