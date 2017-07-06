Siddharth Malhotra Introduces Himself As A True Gentleman!

Siddharth Malhotra gives a glimpse of the sundar susheel yet risky Gentleman Gaurav from his upcoming film, ‘A Gentleman’.

A formal wear clad Siddharth as Gaurav is a good looking, good natured man who loves his ‘same shit, different day’ life. Mind you, Gaurav would never break a traffic rule!

‘A Gentleman’ features Siddharth Malhotra as a Miami resident, who is an out and out introvert who avoids excitement and adventure. His ideal weekend plans include cooking and tending to his new house.

The quirky and action comedy by Raj Nidhimoru and Krishna DK film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez as Kavya. In Kavya’s words, Gaurav is a damn boring guy!

Gaurav loves his simple life. A troubleshoots in the paradise when a mistaken identity case struck and forced this gentleman to drop the pan and pick up a gun, in order to protect Kavya and himself.

The film will feature Sidharth and Jacqueline together in an action packed avatar.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th 2017.

