Siddharth Roy Kapur On How It Takes Courage To Back Someone Else’s Vision

Siddharth Roy Kapur has treated the audience with a bucket full of movies, the latest being blockbuster hit Dangal.

Being a renowned filmmaker and president of Film & Television Producers Guild of India Ltd, Siddharth Roy Kapur has been a game changer to the working of Indian film Industry

The Filmmaker has a visionary mindset and broader outlook towards filmmaking. Recently, when he was asked about Baahubali he shared that it takes a lot of courage for anyone to back someone else’s vision without knowing what the end result would be.

Siddharth Roy Kapur has backed films like Rang De Basanti, Chennai Express, Barfi, Jodha Akhbar, Chillar Party, Kai Po Che and the latest to be Dangal which went on the become a record-breaking blockbuster.

Siddharth Roy Kapur shares, “I think the budget that Rajamouli (film-maker) ended the film with was four times of what he said he would make it for. It takes courage for someone to say, ‘I am giving you a blank cheque. Go ahead and do whatever you want to do over the next five years. I believe in your vision completely’. I have to say, it would have been a difficult call for anyone to make.”

For Dangal, not much had to be created on the sets, and there was not much back and forth for the production. They had already planned everything. However, Baahubali is one of those projects in which the initial production budget was increased by a large number.

The films helmed by Siddharth have gone out to become blockbusters and commercial hits which were widely appreciated by the masses.