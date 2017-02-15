Sidharth Malhotra- Alia Bhatt’s Awkward Moment When They Met On Valentine’s Day!

It was Valentine’s day yesterday and how could it be possible that the two new sensations and lovers Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra would not meet. Surprisingly, the star was seen outside Alia’s house. Talk about roses, chocolates or any other cheesy gifts, turning up despite tight schedules is the best Valentine’s gift ever.

The two got snapped and looked like the two got a bit awkward after seeing the paparazzi around spotting the love birds. But what possibly would they do? Afterall, it was Valentine’s day. And all this curiosity ignited when the two started talking only good stuff about each other. Well! If this brings in a confusion, then watch the latest episode of Koffee with Karan where Varun Dhawan is seen giving hints about the two.

Well, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a casual dress. She wore white and blue whereas, her rumoured beau was seen wearing a military green tee shirt with a cap.

The question is why were they in such an awkward state. Well! But who doesn’t like to have a private time on such an occasion?

Although, Alia Bhatt express her uncomfort, Sidharth maintained his calm patiently.

Let’s wait for more updates from the two and about the two till then. Let’s know what is cooking between the two. Recently, Sidharth Malhotra was also seen talking good about Badrinath Ki Dulhania saying the trailer and songs are amazing. Alia and Varun look promising together.

