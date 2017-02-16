Sidharth Malhotra Finally Breaks Silence That He’s In Love!

Sidharth Malhotra is in love!

There is new trend in B-Town, where celebs neither admit to being in a relationship nor deny. They say things like “no comments” or “I don’t comment on my personal life”. Sidharth Malhotra is anyway known to be reserved and shy. There have been conjectures about the two ‘Student of the Year’ co-stars, Sid and Alia Bhatt.

Sid and Alia were spotted recently spending quality time together on Valentine’s Day.

The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions, but none of them have ever confirmed the status. Neither speak openly about their personal life especially relationship status.

However, in a recent interview with DNA, Sidharth did say he’s in love when asked (“Yes, I’m in love”) and says he’s “passionate, obsessed and very attached”.

He said, “There are a few people I get attached to in my life and when I do, I get very sensitive. I have bad ways of communicating. I communicate indirectly. Maybe through some actions, gestures. I won’t be saying yes or no directly at times. If I’m left alone with that person, I will truly show my best and worst side. That’s what I believe true love should be like.”

Further, when being probed about who he is in love with, Sidharth refused to answer that. But slyly said he is in love with himself.

But the Kapoor & Sons star is sure he wants to be married and settled by the end of his 30s.

Come on Sid and Alia, now just admit to it! Maybe one step at a time.